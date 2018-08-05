



As we pointed out a just a week ago, last Saturday’s one-day football camp had a different vibe to it. From our GoBlackKnights.com perspective, more so then any of the other previous camps conducted by Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff.

It wasn’t the recruits (approximately 250) who were participating, because as the Millennial Generation might say, “they were grinding” throughout the camp.

Perhaps it was the staff themselves that embellished this unique, but welcome feeling within the camp itself. In the past, the camp served as barometer on where the Black Knights were when it comes to recruiting or where they were trying to get to.

Simply put, there was a need to put an emphasis on finding talent at the previous camps, because the staff has basically had to play catch-up in order to fill the pipeline with talent.

Well, the staff’s ability to develop said talent, has resulted in back-to-back winning seasons, with the 2017 campaign registering 10 wins. Add to the equation, that the West Point brand’s academic and leadership reputation is unmatched anywhere in the nation and you now have a formula for true gridiron success ... and that is just what is taking place at Army West Point.

Just look at the current cast of 2019 commits, combined with Friday’s “Knight on the Hudson” which was an overwhelming success (several top tier commits). Therefore, the sense around the program is that if any player would be offered based on today’s camp performance and/or perhaps a commit that would come out of Saturday’s camp ... it would be anti-climatic or maybe a better way to put it ... "icing on the cake".

Some of those players included tight-end Trace Dorminy and defensive end Chandler Reed who participated in the camp activities and committed the evening prior to Saturday’s camp participation.

Either way, catch some of the action from last Saturday’s camp in our GBK Video Feature