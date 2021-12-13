How did Army football commits/targets fare in the state title games?
Last week, several of the 2022 Army recruiting class were gearing up to cap off their respective seasons in state championship games.GoBlackKnights.com was able to catch up with a few, who have eit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news