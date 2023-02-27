The Black Knights will lose 19 seniors from the 2022 team. The losses to graduation are significantly lower than last year and generally lower than most previous seasons.

Eight of those seniors were from the offense. Collectively those 8 seniors accounted for 2524 (30%) of the 8404 offensive snaps in 2022. The biggest loss of experience is at quarterback where three seniors (Tyhier Tyler, Jemel Jones, and Cade Ballard) combined for all but 26 of the 764 offensive snaps in 2022. Only 1 offensive lineman (Connor Bishop) is graduating, but he had the most snaps of any offensive player with 738 of the 3820 snaps taken by all offensive linemen. Only 1 receiver with any snaps was C Caterbone with 418. Two graduating senior running backs (Brahaem Murphy and Maurice Bellan) combined for 615 of the 2292 snaps taken by RBs in 2022.

The effect of graduation losses on defense will be similar with 9 graduating seniors having taken 2385 (28%) of the 8481 defensive snaps in 2022. Defensive positions tend to be more fluid than on offense; so it’s difficult to assess specific impacts at each position, but the biggest losses on defense come at Strong Safety with the loss of team captain Marquel Broughton (629 snaps) and at the Dog OLB where Andre Carter II (587) and Fabrice Voyne (166) accounted for about 97% of the snaps at that position. Kwabena Bonsu (400) and Tyler Komoroski (146) accounted for less than half the snaps on the defensive line, and Peyton Hampton accounted for just 246 of the 771 snaps at MIKE LB. The remaining 3 graduating seniors accounted for less than 200 defensive snaps but could impact special teams.

Special teams lost 2 seniors to graduation, and both of them were Long Snappers. Replacing Ryan Aguilar could be one of the most underrated challenges this spring.