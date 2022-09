The Black Knights are just two days away from their season opener on the road against a very talented Coastal Carolina team, which will provide Army with an initial barometer on what the 2022 football campaign could look like.





Yesterday after the team’s practice, defensive coordinator Nate Woody, along with OLB All-American Andre Carter; Quarterback Cade Ballard and OLB Jackson Powell met with the media.





Let’s hear what they had to say…