Jeff Monken to Compete in 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge
Nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event to featurecurrent and former coaches teeing it up for $300,000 in charity
Greensboro, Ga. (April 18, 2023) – Army head coach Jeff Monken will represent the Army Black Knights in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 30 – May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.
Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Monken’s winnings will go to Legacies Alive, which strengthens and supports the Gold Star families of our nation’s fallen heroes and brings national awareness to the life and character of all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
|COACH
|CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)
|CHARITY
|
Dino Babers
|
Syracuse
|
Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance
|
Shane Beamer
|
South Carolina
|
The Beamer Family Foundation
|
Eliah Drinkwitz
|
Mizzou
|
CarePortal
|
Randy Edsall
|
Maryland, UConn
|
Edsall Family Foundation
|
Chan Gailey
|
Georgia Tech
|
Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
|
Jim Grobe
|
Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
|
Fisher DeBerry Foundation
|
Bobby Johnson
|
Vanderbilt
|
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity
|
Paul Johnson
|
Navy, Georgia Tech
|
Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
|
Brent Key
|
Georgia Tech
|
TBD
|
Urban Meyer
|
Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
|
Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
|
Jeff Monken
|
Army
|
Legacies Alive
|
Dan Mullen
|
Mississippi State, Florida
|
Mullen Family 36 Foundation
|
Pat Narduzzi
|
Pitt
|
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
|
Rick Neuheisel
|
Colorado, Washington, UCLA
|
Wedgewood Charity
|
Mike Norvell
|
Florida State
|
Keep Climbing Family Foundation
|
Houston Nutt
|
Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
|
Chickasaw Foundation
|
Tom O’ Brien
|
Boston College, NC State
|
National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
|
Kirby Smart
|
Georgia
|
The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
|
Steve Spurrier
|
Duke, Florida, South Carolina
|
HBC Foundation
|
Dabo Swinney
|
Clemson
|
All In Team Foundation
This will represent Coach Monken’s third appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $20,000 in charitable winnings he’s already won in previous events.
Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of college football’s biggest names compete off the gridiron for a great cause,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they’re playing for who will be the real winners.”
This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career wins.
The 2023 field features 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event.
Pairings for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.