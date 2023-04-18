Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Monken’s winnings will go to Legacies Alive, which strengthens and supports the Gold Star families of our nation’s fallen heroes and brings national awareness to the life and character of all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

Greensboro, Ga. (April 18, 2023) – Army head coach Jeff Monken will represent the Army Black Knights in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 30 – May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

This will represent Coach Monken’s third appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $20,000 in charitable winnings he’s already won in previous events.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of college football’s biggest names compete off the gridiron for a great cause,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they’re playing for who will be the real winners.”

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career wins.

The 2023 field features 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event.

Pairings for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.