GoBlackKnights - LB prospect Isaiah Washburn getting closer to making his college decision

Hence, getting the 6-foot-2, 203 pounder would be the icing on the cake relative to this incoming class.

In defensive coordinator, Nate Woody’s aggressive 3-4 defense, Washburn would be the premium pass rusher that the Black Knights need for their defense. An attacking and athletic outside backer that can also play in coverage. He brings violence when he tackles and he has future captain type maturity.

But the Army coaching staff is still putting on the final touches to this group and one top uncommitted 2021 target is OLB prospect Isaiah Washburn out of Clearwater (FL) Calvary Christian High School.

When you consider the current make-up on the Black Knights’ 2021 recruiting class, we “project” it to be one of the best under Head Coach Jeff Monken’s 7-year tenure at Army West Point.

GoBlackKnights.com caught up with Washburn to discuss where he stands with his overall recruiting, but even more so, where does he stand with the Army Black Knights.

So, who are the Top 3 schools for the defensive prospect?

“That is a great question,” he declared. “I don’t know entirely, but Army would definitely be in it ... without a doubt.”

“I said previously that I was planning on making my decision after the season and it’s here, so it will be within the next few weeks, most likely.”

“I’m just thinking in the very near future because I know that it is getting late to commit,” added Washburn, who remains in constant contact with Army cornerback coach Daryl Dixon, who has been handling his recruiting throughout the process, but the linebacker readily admitted that he has been keeping a watchful eye on the Black Knights’ recruiting class.

“I spoke to coach Dixon yesterday and just asked him some questions about the school and cadet lifestyle,” said Washburn. “I have talked to them about it pretty intensively these past few days and I’d say I will be deciding within these next few weeks.”

“Yes, I check the commits to you Army about every other week and I agree it is a great class so far. My interest level in Army is extremely high for sure. Army has a multitude of positives with the high level of football, the benefits after graduation, and the location just outside of NYC.”