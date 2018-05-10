Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-10 13:56:45 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Terrell McDonald recaps Army home visit and names his Top Two schools

Rwxe5pezba8aepkfwtpd
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
P0gdpzpcahaezfe2zybw
Who are LB Terrell McDonald's top two programs?
Chad Simmons

In our GBK: Inside The War Room (4/18) update, one of the players that was featured was LB Terrell McDonald.The multi-position prospect is on our Hot List of recruits, and he might be making his wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}