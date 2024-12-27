Rewind: A Look Back at GBK’s Top Ten 2024 Army Football's Features

Throughout this 2024 Army football season, here at GoBlackKnights.com, our mission is simple … and that is to bring Army fans the most comprehensive coverage of Black Knights football around.

This football campaign has been a successful one, in spite of losing to Notre Dame, who could actually end up playing for the national championship game, and of course the very disappointing loss to academy rival, Navy. Neither of those games can be ignored, but they are not what defined this 2024 season.

With such a season in the midst of ending, as the Black Knights are one day away from their grand finale against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on December 28th.

We have “attempted” to bring you our list of Top 20 articles, podcast interviews, tweets, recruiting updates, etc amongst the hundreds of articles that GBK produced covering the 2024 campaign.

However, before we close the books on 2024 ....