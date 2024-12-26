TBT: Army land major commit in Rivals 3-Star DE/OLB Kenneth Brinson

It seems like only yesterday that talented Kenneth Brinson wore the Black & Gold of the Army Black Knights

As we close out the Army 2024 football season and along with the calendar year itself, GoBlackKnights.com enjoys looking back at some of the accomplishments that of the Army team, current and former players, as well as committed recruits. Today we look back at recruiting moment that took place approximately 10 years ago from today, when a student-athlete committed to the Army Black Knights and went on to make his name on the field and in the class room as a West Point Cadet and Black Knights’ football player.

Advertisement

Looking Back