TBT: Army land major commit in Rivals 3-Star DE/OLB Kenneth Brinson

As we close out the Army 2024 football season and along with the calendar year itself, GoBlackKnights.com enjoys looking back at some of the accomplishments that of the Army team, current and former players, as well as committed recruits.
Today we look back at recruiting moment that took place approximately 10 years ago from today, when a student-athlete committed to the Army Black Knights and went on to make his name on the field and in the class room as a West Point Cadet and Black Knights’ football player.
Looking Back
Kenneth Brinson - OLB
Brinson was a highly recruited linebacker (Rivals 3-Star prospect) out of Kennesaw, GA when he turned down and offer from Stanford to play for Army West Point. He entered as a direct report in 2015 and made an early impact, playing all 12 games with 6 starts as a plebe.
Brinson played OLB in all 51 games during his 4 years at West Point, garnering numerous honors along the way. He was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2017 and 2018; was named to the All-Independent Second Team in 2017 and First Team in 2018; and was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy in 2018.
Brinson recorded 131 career Tackles, including 22 TFLs and 14 Sacks. He also had 2 Interceptions and 9 Passes Defended along with 4 Forced Fumbles and 3 Fumble Recoveries.
Notable: MD in Medicine, PhD in Materials Science and Engineering - Kenneth Brinson
