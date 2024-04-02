When it comes to recruiting, linebacker Van Hellmann currently holds only one offer, which is from the Black Knights of Army West Point.

However, the product of Upper Saint Clair High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is hearing from other programs as well.

“I have been invited to go to Navy, Lafayette, RMU, JMU, and Penn,” shared the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder. “I have also attended a Duquesne Junior Day.”

When it comes to Army, Hellmann’s recruiting is being handled by offensive line coach Mike Viti.

“I have received my first offer from Army West Point after the Junior Day (3/16),” the linebacker explained.

“Before Junior Day, I had a phone call with Coach Viti and we talked about West Point. I actually had a conversation with Coach (Jeff) Monken for my offer. Coach Viti told me to wait a little while after the Junior Day and Coach Monken came up to me and offered me.”

“I would say my initial reaction was I was shocked and ecstatic.”