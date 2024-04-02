LB Van Hellmann has his eyes on the Army Black Knights
When it comes to recruiting, linebacker Van Hellmann currently holds only one offer, which is from the Black Knights of Army West Point.
However, the product of Upper Saint Clair High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is hearing from other programs as well.
“I have been invited to go to Navy, Lafayette, RMU, JMU, and Penn,” shared the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder. “I have also attended a Duquesne Junior Day.”
When it comes to Army, Hellmann’s recruiting is being handled by offensive line coach Mike Viti.
“I have received my first offer from Army West Point after the Junior Day (3/16),” the linebacker explained.
“Before Junior Day, I had a phone call with Coach Viti and we talked about West Point. I actually had a conversation with Coach (Jeff) Monken for my offer. Coach Viti told me to wait a little while after the Junior Day and Coach Monken came up to me and offered me.”
“I would say my initial reaction was I was shocked and ecstatic.”
According to Hellmann, his visit to the academy was an eye-opening time.
“I was very impressed at their facilities,” he stated. “I love the atmosphere there. Also the history there is unmatched.”
“The visit definitely over exceeded my expectations. The weight room is the nicest one I have ever seen in person. The campus is also much bigger than I thought. I was extremely impressed by it.”
The Army Defensive Fit
“My play style is definitely more of a run stopper and I think that fits well with Army’s defense,” declared Hellmann. “Army is definitely an aggressive defense and I view myself as a very aggressive player. I think my play style will fit well with Army’s defense.”
Hellmann is aware of the linebacker talent of former Black Knights who are playing the NFL.
“During Junior Day they talked briefly about their players in the NFL,” said the linebacker, who charted out what he is looking for at the next level.
“My current GPA is a 3.5 and in a college program I am looking for a competitive and winning culture, as well as a school with good academics … I am definitely highly interested in Army West Point.”
During his 2023 junior season, Hellmann and his teammates were 8-2. He had approximately 60 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 7.5 TFLs. This netted him 1st Team All-Conference Linebacker.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel