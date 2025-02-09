Recruiting scenery starting to change for 2026 OL Sean Berntsen

Just because we are coming off of the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday, Army football recruiting is still in full effect. And even with today’s Super Bowl matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles that will attract worldwide attention, GBK is here to bring you the latest on what is unfolding with the Army Football Brotherhood.
Actually, there are two former Black Knights are part of the respective Super Bowl teams. You have Chiefs’ LB Cole Christensen, who won’t be active for today’s game and then there’s Eagles’ OL, Brett Toth, who will dressed and read to go.
And speaking of offensive linemen, this leads us to the introduction of the Black Knights’ most recent Army football prospect.
The recruiting landscape for 2026 O-Line prospect Sean Berntsen is just beginning to pick up, as the 6-foot-4, 277 pounder picked up his first D1 offer two days ago.
“Thanks for reaching out and I just got my first offer yesterday from
Army West Point,” he told GoBlackKnights.com on Saturday.
Berntsen is a local prospect who is out of Brunswick School in Greenwhich (CT) and his recruiting is being handled by Army veteran coach, John Loose.
“I received my offer yesterday, from Coach John Loose,” said Berntsen. “I just visited last week for Junior Day and it is truly a great place.”
Offer Moment
“Coach (Loose) came to my school to meet with our players. We had a good conversation and he later on that day called me and said he liked my film. Invited me to their upcoming Junior Day the next week. So I expressed interest back in going to the Junior Day. Then yesterday, I got a text asking for him to call me. I was very honored to receive an offer from West Point. Coach Loose said the offers are hard to come by. It was a surreal experience, proud of the amount of work I have put in.”
“I love the way Army’s play style is,” added Berntsen, noting that the Black Knights lead the nation in rushing in 2024. “The way they run the ball down other teams throats. I think I would definitely fit in.”
According to the offensive lineman, Army is the first team to really take notice and respond accordingly.
“Not many serious talks as of now … mostly just Army,” he said referring to other college football programs. “Yes, he (Loose) sent me there spring practice schedule. I will definitely be up there soon.”
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow Berntsen’s recruiting throughout the spring, summer and into his senior year, so keep it right here.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel