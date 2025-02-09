Recruiting scenery starting to change for 2026 OL Sean Berntsen

Just because we are coming off of the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday, Army football recruiting is still in full effect. And even with today’s Super Bowl matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles that will attract worldwide attention, GBK is here to bring you the latest on what is unfolding with the Army Football Brotherhood.

Actually, there are two former Black Knights are part of the respective Super Bowl teams. You have Chiefs’ LB Cole Christensen, who won’t be active for today’s game and then there’s Eagles’ OL, Brett Toth, who will dressed and read to go.

And speaking of offensive linemen, this leads us to the introduction of the Black Knights’ most recent Army football prospect.

The recruiting landscape for 2026 O-Line prospect Sean Berntsen is just beginning to pick up, as the 6-foot-4, 277 pounder picked up his first D1 offer two days ago.

“Thanks for reaching out and I just got my first offer yesterday from

Army West Point,” he told GoBlackKnights.com on Saturday.

Berntsen is a local prospect who is out of Brunswick School in Greenwhich (CT) and his recruiting is being handled by Army veteran coach, John Loose.

“I received my offer yesterday, from Coach John Loose,” said Berntsen. “I just visited last week for Junior Day and it is truly a great place.”