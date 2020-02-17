News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 07:05:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Local 2021 product Tyler Rafferty picks up offer from the Black Knights

2021 LB/Athlete Tyler Rafferty
2021 LB/Athlete Tyler Rafferty
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It will be interesting to see where 6-foot-3, 195 pound defender Tyler Rafferty out of Newburgh, New York will be targeted positionally as his recruiting continues to unfold.During his junior seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}