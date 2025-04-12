2025 Army Spring Game Postgame Press Conference Recap

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In ... Come Inside GoBlackKnights.com

Advertisement

Army Head Coach, Jeff Monken leads the Black Knights onto the field for their Annual Spring game (Photo by Carrie Johnston, Army Athletics)

Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken seemed cautiously optimistic about the performance in the Spring game and the outlook for the 2025 season, knowing that there is a lot to work on between now and opening night on Friday, August 29th. Coach Monken seemed pleased with the play of many of the younger players and felt confident in the depth at the Running Back and Quarterback position, mentioning that there were 3-5 guys at each position that could effectively do their jobs if called upon. He mentioned that Briggs Bartosh at RB was a unique “change of pace” back who had a different skill set than probable starter Hayden Reed; speedster Jarel Dickson; and power backs Jake Rendina and Carson Smith.





Keep an eye out for Junior RB Lloyd Benson (Photo by Carrie Johnston, Army Athletics)

So while the loss of second-leading rusher Kanye Udoh may be felt, the sum of the parts of the 2025 RB’s should make up for the loss. Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley will have a choice of different weapons, each with their own skill set that should make the 2025 offense fun to watch. Monken praised all 4 quarterbacks and said it was great to see Zach Mundell, who was injured in last year’s Spring game, get some playing time in this year’s game and be back on the field. He mentioned Cale Hellums’ toughness and ability to make plays when it counts. Expect the QB competition to continue throughout Fall camp.

QB DeWayne Coleman under center (Photo by Carrie Johnston, Army Athletics)

We also spoke with QB’s DeWayne Coleman and Ethan Washington. Coleman said he was most excited about his leadership growth and ability to inspire the team. He also mentioned that the new “M.O.B.” (Army’s offensive line) was coming along nicely. Washington looked like he had grown a little since the Fall and looked the part of a true D1 QB, even for a rising sophomore. He spoke to the brotherhood in the QB room and how any one of the four QB’s would be ready to lead the offense if called upon. RB Jake Rendina also mentioned the camaraderie and brotherhood of the RB group and expressed his gratitude for being able to play with this team and get to play football with this team. He was very excited and grateful for his opportunities. We also spoke with DL Deshontez Gray (who registered a sack) about some of the young offensive linemen like Javon Smith and Matt Gemma (amongst others) who are all developing well and should be impact players in the Fall.

PHOTO GALLERY