LOTT IMPACT TROPHY ANNOUNCES 2022 WATCH LIST

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced the 42 candidates for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy at a luncheon today in Newport Beach.

Alabama has three candidates this year – Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle – while five other schools each have two candidates – Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson, Iowa and Ohio State.

There are 15 linebackers, 14 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen on this year’s Watch List. The top two players in the nation in sacks last year are both on the list – Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama, who had 17.5 sacks and Andre Carter II of Army who had 15.5.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is the only major college football award that considers character.

Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.

The annual winner is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation.

The winner is announced at a gala black-tie event at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Ca. The event has been sold out the first two years. The 2022 banquet will be Dec. 11.

Retiring Ram tackle Andrew Whitworth, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon.