WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point senior linebacker Leo Lowin has been named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A season ago, Lowin started 11 games, accumulating 100 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended and a forced fumble last season. He recorded five games of 10+ tackles, including logging a career-high 16 tackles vs. Navy, which was good enough to be named the Army-Navy Game Player of the Game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.

Entering this season, Lowin was named an Army team captain and was named a preseason Phil Steele All-Independent First-Team selection.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled on November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.