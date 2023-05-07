BOSTON – For the third time in program history the Army West Point Men's Lacrosse team won the Patriot League Tournament to clinch the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The two-seed Black Knights earned a hard fought 10-8 victory over five-seed Loyola that never saw Army trail.

Jacob Morin got the scoring going with 7:53 and one minute later Reese Burek doubled the lead. Just 13 short seconds later Gunnar Fellows made the Army lead 3-0.

Loyola used a 3-0 run over the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to tie things up at 3-3.

The Black Knights responded and then some going on a 6-0 run to get some distance from the Greyhounds. Paul Johnson netted two, Morin and Burek both added one, Ryan Spositio and Cal Lambert each tallied their first.

Loyola would end the game on a 5-1 run but it wouldn't be enough as Army would hold on to a 10-8 win to send the Black Knights dancing.

Will Coletti was named tournament MVP after his dominating performance in the faceoff circle. He went 18-22 against the Greyhounds today and 19-34 against the Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Year on Friday night.

Knox Dent was incredible yet again. There was a five-minute stretch where Loyola fired shot after shot at him and he didn't let anything through. He ended with 14 saves.

Army now awaits the selection show to find out who they'll play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.