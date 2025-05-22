Katie Kuester Named Head Coach of Army West Point Women’s Basketball

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army West Point Director of Athletics Tom Theodorakis announced today the hiring of Katie Kuester as the new head coach of the Army West Point Women’s Basketball program.

Kuester (CUE-sterr) becomes the 10th head coach in Army women’s basketball program history.

A rising star in collegiate coaching and a proven developer of talent, Kuester joins the Black Knights after a decade-long tenure (2015-25) on the coaching staff at Saint Joseph’s University.

*A press conference to introduce Kuester to the Army West Point community will be held at a future date. Details will be released during the next few days.*

“We’re excited to welcome Katie Kuester to the West Point family,” said Theodorakis. “Katie brings exceptional leadership, a high basketball IQ, and an unmatched work ethic. Her proven ability to develop student-athletes both on and off the court is impressive. Her track record speaks volumes, and we’re eager to see where she takes Army Women’s Basketball.”

While at Saint Joseph’s, Kuester began her tenure working with the guards as a shooting coach before transitioning to coaching the post players. She also led the program’s domestic and international recruiting efforts. Under her guidance, the Hawks reached new heights during the 2023–24 season, setting a school record with 28 wins and advancing to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Army West Point Women’s Basketball program,” said Kuester. “West Point represents the very best in leadership, discipline, and service. I look forward to building a championship culture that reflects those values and developing strong, confident leaders both on and off the court.”

Kuester played a critical role in the development of standout forwards Laura Ziegler and Talya Brugler, both of whom earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference honors and First Team All-Big 5 recognition. Brugler became the 29th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, while Ziegler nearly averaged a double-double on the season.

Promoted to assistant coach in 2018 and to recruiting coordinator in 2021, Kuester helped Saint Joseph’s land back-to-back A-10 Rookies of the Year in Brugler and Ziegler—further evidence of her ability to identify and cultivate elite talent.

Prior to returning to her alma mater, Kuester served as a staff member at Loyola (Md.), Lehigh, and North Carolina, where she contributed to the Tar Heels’ run to the 2014 NCAA Elite Eight.

A former standout guard at Saint Joseph’s, Kuester finished her career in the program's top 10 for three-pointers (167) and free throw percentage (.861). She was named to the All-Big 5 Second Team in 2010-11, and she was also a standout off the court, earning Atlantic 10 Commissioner's Honor Roll and Saint Joseph's Athletic Director's Honor Roll recognition.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SJU in 2012 and then a master’s in educational leadership from Lehigh. She is the daughter of longtime NBA coach John Kuester, who spent 20 years in the league with teams including the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers. Kuester is a native of Media, Pennsylvania.