The team here at GoBlackKnights.com would like to wish you and your family a Blessed Christmas Holiday and we hope your New Year brings you much health, happiness and prosperity.

May you all be safe as you travel to be with family and friends to share your life, love, and laughter.

We especially want to thank you for your time and support as subscribers to the GoBlackKnights.com site.

Your participation and presence have made it a happy and fun-filled 2022 season despite the very surreal 2022 Army Black Knights football campaign.

With that being said, we are looking forward to 2021!

God Bless,

The GoBlackKnights.com Team