Post-Practice (11/19) Video Interview: RB Kanye Udoh

The Black Knights haven't had a high-stakes showdown like the one on deck this Saturday against No. 6 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

At this weekly press conference, HC Jeff Monken made it a point from the start of his presser.

What is also apparent come game time is that the No. 18-ranked Army Black Knights, who lead the nation in rushing (334.9 YPG) will absolutely need to call upon all of their offensive weapons for the ‘O’ to be in full effect.

One of those key components will need to be talented sophomore running back/fullback, Kanye Udoh. When Bryson Daily sat out the Air Force game 2 weeks ago due to injury, it became the Udoh show, where the 6-foot-0, 215-pounder out of Mays Landing, New Jersey rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he has rushed for 865 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 9 touchdowns (with a long of 63 yards).

Udoh who is a threat inside and outside is one offensive weapon that we believe has to have an impact on Saturday in order for Army to prevail.

Following Tuesday's practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to have a one-on-one chat with Kanye.