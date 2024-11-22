GBK Podcast: Former Army FB Stars, Maples & Aukerman join Host, Joe Iacono

As we approach the highly anticipated Army-Notre Dame game at Yankee Stadium, GBK Analyst & Podcast host Joe Iacono recently sat down with two former Army football stars, Raymond Maples and Alex Aukerman, to discuss the Black Knights' historic season and their upcoming clash with the 6th-ranked Fighting Irish.
Maples, a standout running back who played for Army from 2010 to 2014, was the third back in Army history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons4. His impressive career included 2,489 rushing yards, ranking him sixth on Army's all-time rushing list.
Aukerman, who donned the Black Knights' jersey from 2014 to 2017, was a key member of the "JAAK Attack" as an outside linebacker. His defensive prowess contributed significantly to Army's success during his tenure.
The roundtable discussion covered Army's remarkable 9-0 start to the season, making them one of only three undefeated teams in the FBS. The Black Knights have won every game this season by double digits and boast the nation's longest winning streak at 13 games.
As Army prepares to face Notre Dame, currently ranked 6th in the College Football Playoff rankings, the conversation likely touched on the historical significance of this matchup. The Army-Notre Dame rivalry has produced some of college football's most memorable moments, including the legendary "Game of the Century" in 1946.
While Notre Dame leads the all-time series 39-8-4, Army's recent success and unique offensive style could pose challenges for the Fighting Irish. The Black Knights' top-ranked rushing offense, averaging 334.9 yards per game, will be put to the test against Notre Dame's formidable defense, which allows just 11.4 points per game.
