GBK Podcast: Former Army FB Stars, Maples & Aukerman join Host, Joe Iacono

As we approach the highly anticipated Army-Notre Dame game at Yankee Stadium, GBK Analyst & Podcast host Joe Iacono recently sat down with two former Army football stars, Raymond Maples and Alex Aukerman, to discuss the Black Knights' historic season and their upcoming clash with the 6th-ranked Fighting Irish. Maples, a standout running back who played for Army from 2010 to 2014, was the third back in Army history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons4. His impressive career included 2,489 rushing yards, ranking him sixth on Army's all-time rushing list.





Aukerman, who donned the Black Knights' jersey from 2014 to 2017, was a key member of the "JAAK Attack" as an outside linebacker. His defensive prowess contributed significantly to Army's success during his tenure.



