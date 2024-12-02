New AP Poll: Army takes a step up after Saturday’s win over UTSA

The Army Black Knights (10-1) jumped after their 10th win of the season. This past Saturday, Army took down UTSA in exciting fashion with key offensive plays from QB Bryson Daily and the Black Knights defense ... in the latest Associated Press Poll, they are now ranked 23rd in the country.
AP Poll - Week 14
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. SMU
8. Ohio State
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Miami
12. Alabama
13. South Carolina
14. Arizona State
15. Ole Miss
16. Clemson
17. Iowa State
18. BYU
19. UNLV
20. Illinois
21. Colorado
22. Missouri
23. Army
24. Syracuse
25. Memphis
Coaches Poll
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. SMU
8. Ohio State
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. South Carolina
13. Arizona State
14. Miami (FL)
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. UNLV
20. Missouri
21. Illinois
22. Colorado
23. Army
24. Memphis
25. Syracuse
