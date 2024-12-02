Published Dec 2, 2024
New AP Poll: Army takes a step up after Saturday’s win over UTSA
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
BEST PROMO: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Advertisement

The Army Black Knights (10-1) jumped after their 10th win of the season. This past Saturday, Army took down UTSA in exciting fashion with key offensive plays from QB Bryson Daily and the Black Knights defense ... in the latest Associated Press Poll, they are now ranked 23rd in the country.

AP Poll - Week 14

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. SMU

8. Ohio State

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Miami

12. Alabama

13. South Carolina

14. Arizona State

15. Ole Miss

16. Clemson

17. Iowa State

18. BYU

19. UNLV

20. Illinois

21. Colorado

22. Missouri

23. Army

24. Syracuse

25. Memphis

Coaches Poll 

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. SMU

8. Ohio State

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. South Carolina

13. Arizona State

14. Miami (FL)

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. UNLV

20. Missouri

21. Illinois

22. Colorado

23. Army

24. Memphis

25. Syracuse

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel