O-Lineman Cooper Smith joins the Black Knights’ 2020 recruiting class
It was back on September 23rd that offensive line prospect Cooper Smith informed GoBlackKnights.com that he had officially committed to Army West Point that day.However, the 6-foot-1, 280 pounder o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news