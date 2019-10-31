News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 11:36:30 -0500') }} football Edit

O-Lineman Cooper Smith joins the Black Knights’ 2020 recruiting class

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Offensive lineman Cooper Smith announces that he will become an Army Black Knight and attend West Point
Offensive lineman Cooper Smith announces that he will become an Army Black Knight and attend West Point

It was back on September 23rd that offensive line prospect Cooper Smith informed GoBlackKnights.com that he had officially committed to Army West Point that day.However, the 6-foot-1, 280 pounder o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}