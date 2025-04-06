Photo Gallery & Overview: Army Black Knights Junior Day (4/5)

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In ... Come Inside GoBlackKnights.com

Army CB Coach, Daryl Dixon and 2026 CB prospect Tyson Sanford

On Saturday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the staff hosted several 2026 prospects, the majority of which who made their way to West Point for the first time. Of those recruits, at least half made their way on campus already holding an offer from the Black Knights and of course were anxious to get a first hand glimpse of Army football and the academy in general. GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with a couple of the recruits on hand to get their assessment of Saturday’s Junior Day experience. There’s linebacker Michael Davis and offensive lineman, Daniel Schiefert.

COMMENTS FROM PROSPECTS DAVIS & SCHIEFERT

“Some things that stood out were how nice the facilities were and how much history that school has and how they have everything like a Power 4 school,” Davis acknowledged, as he confirmed that he was able to chat with Coach Monken. “Me and coach Monken had a great talk and was just glad that I was able to come see the campus and I talked to some other coaches like Coach Weaver and Coach Verpaele.” “Coach Monken and I talked in his office when I first got there and coach just said he was excited that I made it up there and how the travel was and said we will have a great day then on the field we talked after practice and he asked me how I liked practice and I said I loved the intensity the defense was dominating.” “I ate lunch with Kalib Fortner and we were just talking about how school was and how great the football program was,” added Davis, as he closed out by summarizing his overall recruiting. “I’m interested in everyone right now that is recruiting me, but I am definitely considering Army.”