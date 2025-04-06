Photo Gallery & Overview: Army Black Knights Junior Day (4/5)

On Saturday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the staff hosted several 2026 prospects, the majority of which who made their way to West Point for the first time.
Of those recruits, at least half made their way on campus already holding an offer from the Black Knights and of course were anxious to get a first hand glimpse of Army football and the academy in general.
GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with a couple of the recruits on hand to get their assessment of Saturday’s Junior Day experience. There’s linebacker Michael Davis and offensive lineman, Daniel Schiefert.
“Some things that stood out were how nice the facilities were and how much history that school has and how they have everything like a Power 4 school,” Davis acknowledged, as he confirmed that he was able to chat with Coach Monken. “Me and coach Monken had a great talk and was just glad that I was able to come see the campus and I talked to some other coaches like Coach Weaver and Coach Verpaele.”
“Coach Monken and I talked in his office when I first got there and coach just said he was excited that I made it up there and how the travel was and said we will have a great day then on the field we talked after practice and he asked me how I liked practice and I said I loved the intensity the defense was dominating.”
“I ate lunch with Kalib Fortner and we were just talking about how school was and how great the football program was,” added Davis, as he closed out by summarizing his overall recruiting. “I’m interested in everyone right now that is recruiting me, but I am definitely considering Army.”
When it comes Daniel Schiefert, he shared how his day started and ended.
“Coach Viti picked me up and my family and gave us a tour around campus then arrived at the football facility and had a meeting with Coach Monken,” said the big O-Lineman. “It was my first time but what stood out was after graduating West Point your set for life.”
“When I met with Coach Monken, he talked about what there doing at West Point and what’s in store for me as an recruit then talking with Coach Viti and Blackshear about how they run the offense and how they play and then showed us some film.”
So did Schiefert have an opportunity to chat with any of the current Army players?
“I did,” he said. “I learned about the honest opinion of the players view of West Point and what they went through to get to West Point … if that was going to the prep school first and what they did there through the first couple years and I was told all about the great opportunities there.”
“Also, it was a great scrimmage … O-Line plays hard, I like how they run the ball.”
