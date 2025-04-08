Published Apr 8, 2025
GBK YouTube Spring Interviews - #ICYMI
Charles Grevious  •  GoBlackKnights
The Army Black Knights Spring Game is just days away (4/11), but there has been plenty of competitive action amongst the members of the Black & Gold.

So on Friday, there will players battling for starting roles, their respective position on the depth chart, etc.

But spring ball for the Black Knights has been on fire from day one, and just In Case You Missed, here are several of the GoBlackKnights.com Spring Interviews from coaches and players as they share their own perspective on of how things will and have unfolded thus far.

The plus side of those interviews are with GBK’s Joe Iacono, who has tremendous knowledge of Army football and as a West Point graduate himself, also a true sense of what it means to be a cadet-athlete at the academy.

#ICYMI - GBK YouTube Spring Interviews

Jeff Monken’s 1st 2025 Weekly Press Conference (2/25)

Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley (2/19)

QB DeWayne Coleman (3/4) 

QB Cale Nellum (3/4) 

Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody (3/12) 

LB Kalib Fortner (3/12) 

 DL Matt Gemma (3/25) 

Safety, Collin Matteson (3/25) 

Safety Casey Larkin (3/25) 

Slotback Samari Howard (4/3) 

 Center, Brady Small (4/3) 

 Slotback Noah Short (4/3)

CB Jaydan Mayes (4/5)

OLB Elo Modozie (4/5) 

