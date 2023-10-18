News More News
Post-Practice (10/17) Video Interview with LB Kalib Fortner

Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer
Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) takes down Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6)
Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) takes down Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Each year and throughout the respective football seasons, there are players who we witness taking their game to the next level.

So, witnessing that maturation is only exciting for the player himself, but it truly adds value to the team overall.

Sophomore inside linebacker Kalib Fortner is such a player. No. 53 continues to grow as a player each week and his future in the Black & Gold is extremely bright.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is a product of Knoxville, Tennessee. and he is mentally and physically tough, along with being both dedicated and committed.

Fortner is currently 2nd in total tackles for the team with 32 (17 solo & 15 assists), in addition to 2 TFL and 1 sack.

Let's hear more from the sophomore linebacker as he chatted with GBK’s Joe Iacono after yesterday's practice.

