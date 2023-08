GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 Series - Black Knights Defensive Backs (2/23), Gordon Larson pointed out that junior Max Didomenico is the only other defensive back with starting experience and he is considered the most likely to claim the second safety spot alongside (Quindrellan) Hammonds.

He appeared in 11 games with 2 starts and 215 snaps. He finished 8th on the team in Total Tackles with 40, including 3.0 TFLs and 1 Sack.

After today’s Saturday practice session, the 6-foot-0, 215-pounder sat down to chat with GBK’s Joe Iacono.