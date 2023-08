Tomorrow, the Black Knights will be going full tilt in their first full scrimmage of fall camp.

Two potential up-and-coming weapons are junior running backs Miles Stewart and Markel Johnson, both of who pulled in quality reps last season, as noted in GBK’s series article, 'Looking Forward 2023 Series - Army Running Backs'.

Following today’s practice, which Stewart called a “fundamental day’ before the upcoming scrimmage, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with both players, as they are excited for both Saturday’s head-to-head, along with the 2023 and Army’s new offense.