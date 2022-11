Offensively, the Black Knights are looking to regroup after coming off of a dismal performance and loss against Air Force last Saturday.

This upcoming contest on the road this Saturday against Troy will not be any easier, as the Trojans have a very solid defensive squad. Coupled with the fact that their defensive coordinator is Shiel Wood, who is a former Army linebacker/safety coach under Jeff Monken back in 2020 & 2021 and is familiar with the Black Knights’ triple-option offense. Hence, another challenge for offensive coordinator Brent Davis and the Army ‘O’.

Yesterday, Coach Davis, along with cornerback Bo Nicolas-Paul and slotback Ay'Jaun Marshall met with the media that included GBK’s Joe Iacono.