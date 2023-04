Today marked the 8th spring session for the Army Black Knights, as the team enjoyed a lovely spring day which was topped off by the team’s first scrimmage and a brisk one at that.

After Saturday’s practice, GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with up-and-coming sophomore safety, Casey Larkin.

As we noted in one of the spring practice posts, Larkin is making solid strides and is surely in the running at the free safety spot.

Let’s hear what the New Jersey product had to say about today’s scrimmage, his progress during the spring and more.