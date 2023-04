For the Army Black Knights, practice session No. 6 is in the record books and the team is in their 2nd day of full gear.

We do apologize because we had technical difficulties surrounding GBK’s Joe Iacono’s interview with cornerback Jabari Moore. But we will get the talented defensive back on the interview platform.

We also missed the opportunity to chat with talented offensive lineman Connor Finucane, who had to bypass the post-practice interview to receive treatment.

However, we are glad to say that we get talented running back Tyson Riley and seasoned offensive lineman Boobie Law in front of the camera for post-practice chatter. after Saturday's practice.