Today, a new era of Army football kicked-off, as the incoming football recruiting class arrived on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The newest members of the Black Knights football team consist of players that attended the prep school in 2017, combined with the 2018 direct admits.

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff welcomed the group in over the weekend, as they made their way to the historic New York campus from Friday through Sunday, with the majority accompanied by family and friends to take in this very special event and transition.

There are 79 players that part of this class and the good news on top of the good news is that all of the players that had verbally committed showed up to join the football brotherhood and the Long Gray Line.