Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 18:46:37 -0500') }} football Edit

R-Day: The Incoming Football Recruiting Class Arrives

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Vi8tlow6ertjqjyvfo7y
Former Rivals 2-star defensive back, Julian McDuffie

Related GBK Article:

- Reception Day (aka R-Day) is coming for Class of 2022

Today, a new era of Army football kicked-off, as the incoming football recruiting class arrived on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The newest members of the Black Knights football team consist of players that attended the prep school in 2017, combined with the 2018 direct admits.

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff welcomed the group in over the weekend, as they made their way to the historic New York campus from Friday through Sunday, with the majority accompanied by family and friends to take in this very special event and transition.

There are 79 players that part of this class and the good news on top of the good news is that all of the players that had verbally committed showed up to join the football brotherhood and the Long Gray Line.

Table Name
Name Position City &amp; State

Kwantay Anderson

QB

Virginia Beach, Va.

Jonathan Andrews

RB

Hampton, Ga.

Matt Armstrong

QB

Gainesville, Fl.

Sam Backenstoe

-

Hilliard, Oh.

Cade Barnard

LB

Seminole, Tx.

Aaron Baudoux

-

Anderson, In.

Bryton Belvin

TE

Orlando, Fl.

Hayden Bollinger

LB

Wildwood, Mo.

Kwabena Bonsu

DE

Austell Ga.

Hunter Brabham

DE

Hughes Springs, Tx.

Kaelin Byrd

RB

Milton, Ga.

Luke Cameron

DB

Kokomo, Ind.

Chris Cameron

TE

Baton Rouge, La.

Wilson Catoe

LB

Suwanee, Ga.

Cameron Clarke

-

Jersey City, N.J.

Nolan Cockrill

DE

Centreville, Va.

Eddie Crutchfield

DE

Charlotte, N.C.

Cedrick Cunningham

DB

Cassatt S.C.

Clay Czyzynski

QB

Glencoe, Ill.

Zion Davis-Thompson

-

Stafford, Va.

Ryan Duran

DE

Gibsonia, Pa.

Sean Eckert

WR

Centreville, Va.

Morgan Ernst

LB

Knoxville, Tn.

Ton Evans

RB

Sharpsburg, Ga.

Ray Gonzalez

DE

Yorktown, Va.

Holton Greenfield

-

Austin, Texas

John Bailey Gullatt

LB

West Monroe, La.

Kevin Hamilton

-

Springfield, Va.

Kraig Hamilton

-

Springfield, Va.

Zach Harding

K

St. Peters, Mo.

Will Hetzinger

-

Hammond, La.

Kamaron Holloway

OL

Cedar Hill, Tx.

Brooks Hosea

K

Marietta, Ga.

A.J. Howard

RB

Toccoa, Ga.

Jordan Jackson

DB

Lake Worth, Fl.

Caleb John

DB

Lanham, Md.

Cameron Johnson

-

Long Beach, Ca.

Nate Jones

LB

Charlotte, N.C.

Jake Killian

DB

Grayson, Ga.

Noah Knapp

OL

Virginia Beach, Va.

Brendan Knoespel

Ath

San Antonio, Tx.

Mason Kolinchak

OL

Huntington Beach, Ca.

Nick Kotok

OL

Moon Township, Pa.

Drew Kraatz

DE

Sterling Mich.

Miller Kronk

K

London, Oh.

Krys Kyle

-

Houston, Tx.

Tyler Lavine

RB

Cedar Park, Tx.

Jabari Laws

QB

Upper Marlboro, Md.

Dan Lord

-

Holtsville, N.Y.

Ryan Matz

DE

Denver, N.C.

Michael Mbony

CB

Brookeville, Md.

Julian McDuffie

Safety

Snellville, Ga.

Akyah Miranda

CB

Belton, S.C.

Malkelm Morrison

CB

Stamford, Conn.

Jalen Moy

WR

Houston, Tx.

Scott Murphy

DE

Billerica, Mass.

Tavores Pearson

-

Macon, Ga.

Kyle Perry

OL

Burleson, Tx.

Markens Pierre

LB

Belle Glade, Fl.

Dean Powell

OL

Buford, Ga.

Hunter Richard

DT

Edmond, Okla.

Michael Roberts

Ath

Charlotte, N.C.

Chido Rwakonda

Safety

Milford, Pa.

Harmon Saint Germain

OL

Centreville, Va.

Bailey Schroeder

-

San Martin, Ca.

Arik Smith

LB

Bowie, Md.

Landry Songer

RB

Midlothian, Tx.

Paul Stanley

LB

Atlanta, Ga.

Ke'Shawn Sullivan

DE

Zachary, La.

Jack Topping

OL

Allen, Tx.

Tyhier Tyler

QB

Newport News, Va.

Duncan Van Kouteren

LB

St. Augustine, Fl.

Brandon Walters

RB

Bolingbrook, Ill.

Zack Ward

OL

Shreveport, La.

JC Watson

Ath

Basehor, Kan.

Michael Williams

DB

Pine Bluff, Ark.

David Woodward

Ath

Alpharetta, Ga.

Kemonte Yow

LB

Desoto, Tx.

Daniel Zuloaga

TE

Naples, Fl.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}