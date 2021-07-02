RB Dakota Wagner looking to visit Army West Point
According to RB prospect Dakoda Wagner, he is still dealing with a tedious hamstring injury, which has not allowed him to get full summer camp exposure … although he did participate in the Rivals C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news