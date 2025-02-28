Army Football Announces 2025 Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The full 2025 Army West Point Football schedule has been released, as announced by Army Athletics and the American Athletic Conference, which released the conference schedule today.

Army enters its second season participating in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) as a football-only member. A season ago the Black Knights took the conference by storm going a perfect 8-0 in conference play, en route to winning the conference championship. Army set a program record with 12 wins on the campaign.

The AAC expects to release the second phase of the schedule at the end of May which will include broadcast and kick-time information for most non-Saturday games and the first three weeks of the season.

It is expected Army will be able to announce its home game kick-off times on CBSSN as well around this time.

Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army's home game schedule.

Road contest kick-off times and TV Networks at UAB, Tulane, and UTSA will be announced as a part of the 12-day weekly process leading up to those games.

The AAC features a flexible Week 14 schedule to close the regular season. Army at UTSA will be played either on Friday, Nov. 28, or Saturday, Nov. 29. That selection will be made by Oct. 13.

Ticket Information:

New season ticket membership deposits for the 2025 season are now available. Secure your season ticket membership deposits and be set for all five games at Michie Stadium.

The season ticket member renewal process is ongoing by accessing GoArmyWestPoint.com/Tickets and logging into their accounts to complete the renewal process.