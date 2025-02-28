Army Football Announces 2025 Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The full 2025 Army West Point Football schedule has been released, as announced by Army Athletics and the American Athletic Conference, which released the conference schedule today.
Army enters its second season participating in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) as a football-only member. A season ago the Black Knights took the conference by storm going a perfect 8-0 in conference play, en route to winning the conference championship. Army set a program record with 12 wins on the campaign.
The AAC expects to release the second phase of the schedule at the end of May which will include broadcast and kick-time information for most non-Saturday games and the first three weeks of the season.
It is expected Army will be able to announce its home game kick-off times on CBSSN as well around this time.
Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army's home game schedule.
Road contest kick-off times and TV Networks at UAB, Tulane, and UTSA will be announced as a part of the 12-day weekly process leading up to those games.
The AAC features a flexible Week 14 schedule to close the regular season. Army at UTSA will be played either on Friday, Nov. 28, or Saturday, Nov. 29. That selection will be made by Oct. 13.
Ticket Information:
New season ticket membership deposits for the 2025 season are now available. Secure your season ticket membership deposits and be set for all five games at Michie Stadium.
The season ticket member renewal process is ongoing by accessing GoArmyWestPoint.com/Tickets and logging into their accounts to complete the renewal process.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Fri., Aug. 29 TARLETON STATE TBD
Sat., Sept. 6 at Kansas State TBD
Sat., Sept. 13 Open
Sat., Sept. 20 NORTH TEXAS * TBD
Thu/Sat., Sept. 25/27 at East Carolina* TBD
Sat., Oct. 4 at UAB * TBD
Sat., Oct. 11 CHARLOTTE * TBD
Sat., Oct. 18 at Tulane * TBD
Sat., Oct. 25 Open
Sat., Nov. 1 at Air Force TBD
Sat., Nov. 8 TEMPLE * TBD
Sat., Nov. 15 Open
Sat., Nov. 22 TULSA * TBD
Fri/Sat., Nov. 28/29 at UTSA * TBD
Fri/Sat., Dec. 5/6 AAC Championship Game (#1 vs. #2, hosted on #1 seed campus)
Sat., Dec. 13 Navy + 3 pm
* American Athletic Conference game
+ 126th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA –(M&T Bank Stadium), Baltimore, Md.
Notes on the Opponents
• Tarleton State -Army will kick off the season on a Friday night vs. Tarleton State, marking back-to-back season openers on Friday night. Under Head Coach Jeff Monken, Army is 6-2 in Friday games and 4-1 in Friday night games at Michie Stadium, including last season’s AAC Championship Game.
• Kansas State -Army will play a Big 12 opponent for the first time in the regular season since traveling to play Oklahoma in 2018 when they take on Kansas State in Week 2. Army is 2-0 all-time vs. Kansas State, last meeting in Manhattan in 1987, a 41-14 victory.
• North Texas – Army is 6-2 all-time in this series, meeting last season in Denton, a 13-3 victory.
• East Carolina –Army defeated the Pirates for the first time in series history last season, 45-28. ECU leads the all-time series, 8-1.
• UAB –Army defeated UAB 44-10 last season at Michie Stadium. UAB leads the series 5-1 all-time and it will be Army’s first time playing at UAB since 2003.
• Charlotte – Charlotte marks the only AAC opponent that Army did not play a season ago. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
• Tulane – Army defeated Tulane 35-14 in the AAC Championship Game last season at Michie Stadium. It will be Army’s first time traveling to New Orleans since 2020.
• Air Force - Army will travel to play service academy rival, Air Force on its campus at the Air Force Academy for the first time since 2019.
• Temple – Army is 7-7 all-time vs. the Owls, meeting last season on a Thursday night ESPN contest in Philadelphia, a 42-14 Black Knights win.
• Tulsa –The Black Knights defeated the Golden Hurricanes, 49-7 last season in Oklahoma. The all-time series is 1-1.
• UTSA –Army and UTSA will meet for the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Army has defeated UTSA in each of the last two seasons (2023-2024). Last season, Army won 29-24 to clinch the top seed in the American, earning the right to host the conference championship game the following week.
• Navy – The 126th Army-Navy Game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., for the first time since 2016. Navy holds a 3-1 series advantage in games played at the home of the Baltimore Ravens.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel