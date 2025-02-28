GBK: Then & Now with Army OC, Cody Worley

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Spring Practice Dates: 2/27, 3/4, 3/6, 3/8, 3/10, 3/12, 3/25, 3/27, 3/29, 4/1, 4/3, 4/5, 4/7, 4/9
Spring Game: Friday, April 11th – Kickoff time: TBD
THEN (2/24)
The start of spring training always brings up questions of what we should expect, and for the past two years, GoBlackKnights.com has interviewed offensive coordinator Cody Worley to shed some light on what to expect from the offense.
A year ago, Worley was just getting started in his new role as Army’s offensive coordinator and like most fans, we were wondering what he had planned to replace the Gun Offense from 2023.
Worley had a lot of starters returning, and he had the experience of coaching quarterbacks for three years prior to his elevation to the OC position; so he entered the 2024 camp with a good understanding of where he was headed, and he shared that with GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious at the start of camp.
NOW (2/25)
Worley’s success in molding the 2024 offense was reflected in a record breaking 12-2 season record, a decisive win in over Tulane to win the AAC Championship and a ranking of #21 in the CFB and Coaches polls.
Worley enters the 2025 camp with a few more gaps to fill in the starting lineup than he had at the beginning of the 2024 camp, and that starts with the task of finding a starting quarterback to replace “Captain America” Bryson Daily.
Worley graciously accepted an invitation to share his thoughts on spring camp with GBK’s Podcast Host & Analyst, Joe Iacono a couple of weeks ago, and, as usual, he gave us a good picture of his goals and expectations.
