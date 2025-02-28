GBK: Then & Now with Army OC, Cody Worley

The start of spring training always brings up questions of what we should expect, and for the past two years, GoBlackKnights.com has interviewed offensive coordinator Cody Worley to shed some light on what to expect from the offense.

A year ago, Worley was just getting started in his new role as Army’s offensive coordinator and like most fans, we were wondering what he had planned to replace the Gun Offense from 2023.

Worley had a lot of starters returning, and he had the experience of coaching quarterbacks for three years prior to his elevation to the OC position; so he entered the 2024 camp with a good understanding of where he was headed, and he shared that with GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious at the start of camp.