RB Hayden Reed in action against Boston College (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

The Black Knights close out this week with some very good news from a personnel perspective. Junior and former Rivals 2-Star RB Hayden Reed who had a solid sophomore season until being injured is back with the program, after stepping away and missing spring training camp. Needless to say, the 6-foot-0, 215-pounder will add solid value to the backfield, which already has solid returners such as sophomore and former Rivals 3-Star RB Kanye Udoh and others. Last season Reed finished third in rushing behind QB Bryson Daily and Udoh, but he has just half as many attempts and less than half as many yards as Udoh. Reed was the No. 4 B-Back (fullback) in his freshman season behind Tyson Riley, Jakobi Buchanan and Markel Johnson.

Welcome Back Hayden

The spring roster was noticeably short on experienced running backs; so the Army fan base is happy to see Reed’s name listed once again this week. The junior running back will be entering his third season at West Point. Reed played in 8 games as a plebe with 139 snaps and starting assignments at B-Back against Wake Forest and Colgate. He had 37 rushing attempts for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 5.1 average per carry and a career-long of 45 yards. PFF graded him at 67.0 overall with a grade of 69.6 running the ball, 59.2 on run blocking and a rather poor 35.5 on pass blocking that year. Last season Reed appeared in 9 games with starts against UTSA and Boston College. He played 195 snaps at RB and had 50 rushing attempts for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 4 receptions for 29 yards. PFF rated him a 61.6 overall and a 61.8 running, with an excellent 75.0 as a pass blocker but only a 50.9 as a run blocker.

Where Will Reed Fit In?