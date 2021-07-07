Safety commit Jamir Reyes looks back on his Army West Point visit
It was back on May 20th that safety prospect Jamir Reyes committed to the Army coaching staff. The unique part of the 6-foot-1, 175 pounder’s pledge was that it as done prior to him visiting the We...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news