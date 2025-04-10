2026 3-Star OL Rhett Morris high on the Black Knights

Another loaded weekend of Junior Day visits means the GBK Recruiting Rumor Mill continues to be filled with news.
On Saturday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the staff hosted several 2026 prospects as part of their Junior Day event
It was no secret that prior to making his first visit to West Point, 2026 CB prospect Tyson Sanford was high on Army
Junior OLB Elo Modozie chats with GBK's Joe Iacono following Saturday's Army scrimmage. Come inside for more
Army has quality talent/depth at corner, with the likes of Donavon Platt, Jaydan Mayes & Justin Weaver leading the way
Another loaded weekend of Junior Day visits means the GBK Recruiting Rumor Mill continues to be filled with news.
On Saturday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the staff hosted several 2026 prospects as part of their Junior Day event
It was no secret that prior to making his first visit to West Point, 2026 CB prospect Tyson Sanford was high on Army