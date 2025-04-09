Army Football ‘Brotherhood’ at it’s highest level

When you talk Army West Point football, the synonym typically is ‘Brotherhood’. For Special Teams Coach Sean Saturnio, brotherhood extends beyond the walls of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

I've had the honor and privilege of getting to know Sean Saturnio over his 11 years at West Point and what captivates me beyond his football knowledge, is his personal walk as a Christian.

If there is anything that exemplifies this would be Saturnio's relationship with his younger brother Joe, whereby ….

… Iron Sharpens Iron

Proverbs 27:17

‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’

Or putting it more poetic terms as did John Dunne -- Where no man is an island … everyone is a piece of the continent, a part of the main … because I’m involved in mankind.