The Army Black Knights wrap up day two of training camp

Army Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knights enjoyed their 2nd day of training camp, as the the team worked out for the last day in just shorts and jerseys. This is part of what Coach Monken had to offer relative to Saturday’s practice. “Day two, I think some improvement certainly,” declared Monken. “Just the guys getting use to going through the schedule. Our veterans are a lot further ahead then the young guys are and that’s to be expected.”

“Tomorrow we will get out there in some pads and shoulder pads and feel like we are playing football a little bit. We can run into each other and have a little bit of contact. Obviously not going to the ground or anything like that, but I think tomorrow will be good for us. I’m always concerned in shorts that someone is going to get hurt , because this is an aggressive sport, it’s a fast sport and guys want to go full speed even when they are in shorts … and we are holding back and telling them to really avoid contact and avoid going completely full speed, when there are other people around them.” “Our freshmen were improved … just better and more comfortable having been out there a day,” added the head coach. “I think that over the next few days we will be able to find out a lot about them.”