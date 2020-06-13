This speedster was surprised, yet excited by the offer from Army
Cornerback David Fisher out of Pearland (TX) Dawson High School received a surprise on Thursday during his conversation with Army Head Coach, Jeff Monken.What was the surprise? Well, we will let th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news