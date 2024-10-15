Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
Weekly Video Presser (10/15) with HC Jeff Monken
The Black Knights are just days away from hosting East Carolina, as Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talks with the media about the team’s win over UAB last Saturday, the team’s National Rankings (No. 23 & No. 24), as well as previewing the upcoming game at Michie Stadium versus the Pirates.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

