No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

Dé·jà vu (Part I)
1. a feeling of having already experienced the present situation: "a feeling of déjà vu"
For the 7th game in a row, the Black Knights are perfect in their opening possession and that streak did not change against visiting East Carolina.
Before the fans could get settled in their seats, Army took an early 7-0 lead, that saw the diversity of the Black Knights offense. One 1st & 10, QB Bryson Daily’s execution of a play action call netted a 37-yard pass to Casey Reynolds, who continues to shine at receiver. Five plays later, Daily hit running back Miles Stewart from 13 yards out and Army never looked back.
During the 1st half of the game, the Black Knights offense was basically flawless. However, as much credit that the ‘O’ deserves, the same can be said for the defense that showed plenty of bend not break moments, which clearly had the Pirates offense 2nd guessing themselves.
Dé·jà vu (Part II)
By the time Army had extended their lead in the 2nd quarter to 17-0. ECU appeared to be in panic mode. This was probably most evident when the Pirates opted to go for it on 4th & 1 on their own 31-yard line with 8:33 on the clock. Houser, who started at QB for ECU saw his attempted 4th down pass batted down and Army took over.
Needless to say, Army fans have seen this script before, as the past two opponents attempted 4th & short during their 1st possession, but only to be stopped by the Army defense, followed by a score from the ‘O’.
Hence, on the Black Knights’ first play of their series against ECU, Daily hit paydirt from 31 yards out and Army’s lead was extended to 24-0 … which was the score that the Black Knights took into halftime.
Tale of Two Cities
Although from our perspective the game and as the teams started the 3rd quarter, Army had the game in hand. However, you have to give credit where credit is due. Meaning, ECU never wilted and put forth a quality 2nd half effort, which saw the Army defense take a siesta during most of the 2nd half.
The good news is that with the scores that the Army ‘D’ gave up, the Black Knights’ offense matched, and at the end of the game, Army remained undefeated at 7-0 and the team’s 11th victory in a row.
GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis
Post-Game with Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game (Army-ECU) with QB Bryson Daily & SB Miles Stewart 10/19/24
Post-Game (Army-ECU) with LB Chance Keith and CB Justin Weaver 10/19/24
Score By Quarter
Breaking Down The Scoring
USA TODAY PHOTO
NOTABLES
• The Army Black Knights have never trailed this season
• Today's win is the 11th victory in a row for Army
• In today's game, QB Bryson Daily had his 5th rushing touchdown on the day and 171 rushing on the day.
• Army's 4th straight game with 40 points or more
• RB Miles Stewart's TD reception was his first touchdown of the season
• Sophomore RB Kanye Udoh rushed for 102 yards on the day (5.4 avg.), which is his 3rd 100-yard game of the season.
• CB Justin Weaver pulled down his first career INT.
