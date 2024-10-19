No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

Army Defenders: Kalib Fortner (53) and Chance Keith (2) celebrate during the second half (Photo by Lucas Boland-Imagn Images)

Dé·jà vu (Part I) 1. a feeling of having already experienced the present situation: "a feeling of déjà vu" For the 7th game in a row, the Black Knights are perfect in their opening possession and that streak did not change against visiting East Carolina. Before the fans could get settled in their seats, Army took an early 7-0 lead, that saw the diversity of the Black Knights offense. One 1st & 10, QB Bryson Daily’s execution of a play action call netted a 37-yard pass to Casey Reynolds, who continues to shine at receiver. Five plays later, Daily hit running back Miles Stewart from 13 yards out and Army never looked back.

During the 1st half of the game, the Black Knights offense was basically flawless. However, as much credit that the ‘O’ deserves, the same can be said for the defense that showed plenty of bend not break moments, which clearly had the Pirates offense 2nd guessing themselves.

Army D-Lineman Trey Sofia (91) applying defensive pass rush pressure (Photo by Lucas Boland-Imagn Images)

Dé·jà vu (Part II) By the time Army had extended their lead in the 2nd quarter to 17-0. ECU appeared to be in panic mode. This was probably most evident when the Pirates opted to go for it on 4th & 1 on their own 31-yard line with 8:33 on the clock. Houser, who started at QB for ECU saw his attempted 4th down pass batted down and Army took over. Needless to say, Army fans have seen this script before, as the past two opponents attempted 4th & short during their 1st possession, but only to be stopped by the Army defense, followed by a score from the ‘O’. Hence, on the Black Knights’ first play of their series against ECU, Daily hit paydirt from 31 yards out and Army’s lead was extended to 24-0 … which was the score that the Black Knights took into halftime.

Tale of Two Cities

Although from our perspective the game and as the teams started the 3rd quarter, Army had the game in hand. However, you have to give credit where credit is due. Meaning, ECU never wilted and put forth a quality 2nd half effort, which saw the Army defense take a siesta during most of the 2nd half. The good news is that with the scores that the Army ‘D’ gave up, the Black Knights’ offense matched, and at the end of the game, Army remained undefeated at 7-0 and the team’s 11th victory in a row.

Score By Quarter

WR Casey Reynolds (87) makes an exceptional one handed catch over Pirates defensive back Omar Rogers (12) and East Carolina Pirates defensive back Isaiah Brown-Murray (26) (Photo by Lucas Boland-Imagn Images)

Scoreboard 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL ECU 0 0 7 21 28 Army 7 17 14 7 45

Breaking Down The Scoring

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play ECU Army 1st 11:09 ARMY:1st & 5, at ECU 13 Bryson Daily passed to Miles Stewart for 13-yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 7 2nd 15:00 ARMY: 4th & 7, at ECU 15 Trey Gronotte kicked a 32-yard field goal 0 14 2nd 9:10 ARMY: 2nd& 5, at ECU 17 Bryson Daily rushed for 17-yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 17 2nd 7:27 ARMY: 1st & 10, at ECU 31 Bryson Daily rushed for 31-yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 24 3rd 9:49 ARMY: 2nd & 1, at ECU 1 Bryson Daily rushed for 1-yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 31 3rd 7:00 ECU: 3rd & 11, at ECU 47 Katin Houser passed to Chase Sowell for 53-yard touchdown (Noah Perez made PAT) 7 31 3rd 3:22 ARMY:1st & 3, at ECU 3Bryson Daily rushed for 3-yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 38 4th 9:47 ECU: 4th & 1, at ARMY 1Katin Houser rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Noah Perez made PAT) 14 38 4th 6:38 ECU: 1st & 10, at ARMY 11 Katin Houser passed to Anthony Smith for 11-yard touchdown (2pt attempt failed, Katin Houser pass attempt) 20 38 4th 4:42 ARMY:1st & 4, at ECU 4 Bryson Daily rushed for 4 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 20 45 4th 2:35 ECU: Katin Houser passed to Winston Wright Jr. for 12 yard touchdown (2pt attempt converted, Katin Houser pass to Chase Sowell) 28 45 FINAL



28 45

