What is Julian Terry’s interest in Army West Point?
We have already mentioned how solid the current 2025 recruiting class is for the Black Knights, especially the defensive stalwarts.There are several uncommitted defensive prospects who are hot Army...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news