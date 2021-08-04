WR Elo Modozie ready to take next step which is Army West Point
The Black Knights currently have 43 commitments for their 2022 recruiting class and one of this is wide receiver Elo Modozie.
The 6-foot-4, 195 out of Bartram Trail High school in Jacksonville, Florida already has the size to play at the next level and for Modozie, that will take place at Army West Point.
On July 30th, the receiver visited the academy and on August 1st, he committed.
“This was my first time up there,” said Modozie surrounding his unofficial visit. “I was mostly impressed by the facilities and how top notch and elite they were.”
That appeared to be the icing on the cake, as the Florida product reached out to the Army staff to extend his verbal commitment.
“I called Coach (Daryl) Dixon and he was ECSTATIC and my parents loved the reaction from him which will forever be something I remember in my life,” said a very elated Modozie. “I haven’t spoken on the phone with Coach (Jeff) Monken, but I received a congratulations text from him … but he already knew the deal when we had our 1-on-1 meeting during the visit.”
Modozie indicated that part of the reason he said yes to Army West Point is the reputation of both the academy itself and the Black Knights’ football program.
“Well to start off every time, whether it was my Mom or my Dad asking anybody about what they’re thoughts are on West Point it was always a positive … no negatives which helped me a lot especially with the family that is most successful,” he explained. “The biggest thing for me was feeling comfortable and knowing that I will taken care of and I felt that when I was over there. Loved every moment.”
“Recruiting is just a whole crazy experience, it’s fun at time, but very stressful at times. As much as I’m glad it’s over, I will miss the connections I had with coaches and the advice they would give. I am so excited to just focus on my senior year and just play football.”
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?