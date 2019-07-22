News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 07:33:04 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Laquan Veney looking forward to his upcoming visit to Army West Point

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Qwlwerdw0kedehbbiplf
WR Laquan Veney will be on campus this upcoming week

Laquan Veney is a 5-foot-11, 170 puond wide receiver out of Highland Springs (VA) Highland Springs High School, who on Wednesday picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights.According to Veney, h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}