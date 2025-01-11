Upcoming OV: LB commit Jared Anthony anxious & excited

Is talented RB Enelson Delva committed to the Army Black Knights? Come inside GBK for the latest.
Senior Offensive Tackle Lucas Scott has been invited to play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando Florida
February, 2023 that Army hit the New Jersey and offered LB Dallas Hurley, who eventually committed to Wake Forest
When it comes to recruiting, the Army Black Knights have been successful in Florida (aka the Sunshine State)
Often the term “In The Modern Era” applied as a qualifier in describing the performance of one of today’s athletes
Is talented RB Enelson Delva committed to the Army Black Knights? Come inside GBK for the latest.
Senior Offensive Tackle Lucas Scott has been invited to play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando Florida
February, 2023 that Army hit the New Jersey and offered LB Dallas Hurley, who eventually committed to Wake Forest