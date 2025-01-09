Monken and Daily Win Regional Honors from Maxwell Football Club

Maxwell Football Club Announces the 2024 Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year, and the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Winners
The Maxwell Football Club announced its regional awards on Thursday naming Army Head Coach Jeff Monken as the Andy Talley Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Bryson Daily as the Brian Westbrook Player of the Year.
Monken orchestrated a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play in Army's first season as a member of the American conference, winning its conference matchups by an average score of 35.5 to 13.3. In his 11th season at the helm of the Black Knights program, Monken holds an 82-57 record at Army, and has the second most coaching wins in Army history, only to legendary Earl "Red" Blaik (121).
Monken has led Army to great success against the other service academies, winning 12 of the last 17 contests between Air Force and Navy, which includes winning six of the last eight vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024), and six of the last nine over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023).
Monken has captured five bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2024) and has led Army to win the Commander in Chief's Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, four times (2017, 2018, 2020, 2023) in the last eight seasons, also retaining the trophy in 2021. Army capped off a magnificent season by finishing with an 8-0 AAC conference record and a 12-2 overall record, the most wins in a season in program history, and tied for the most in service academy history.
In 2018, Monken also received national coaching recognition after an 11-2 campaign, winning the George Munger Award and the Vince Lombardi College Football Coach of the Year Award.
Daily had a record-setting season, breaking numerous of long-standing Army program records. The Abernathy, Texas native has set the single-season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a single game. Daily scored six touchdowns, five on the ground and one passing vs. East Carolina (10/19), the first six touchdowns accounted for game by an Army player in 108 years since Elmer Oliphant's six-touchdown day in 1916.
With stats that include bowl games, Daily joined just five other players who have recorded 30 or more rushing touchdowns in a single college season.
The formal presentation of the Maxwell Football Club Regional Coach and Player of the Year Award will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maxwell Football Club will also be presenting its other national awards from high school through the professional ranks at the event.
