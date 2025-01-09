Monken and Daily Win Regional Honors from Maxwell Football Club

The Maxwell Football Club announced its regional awards on Thursday naming Army Head Coach Jeff Monken as the Andy Talley Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Bryson Daily as the Brian Westbrook Player of the Year.

Monken orchestrated a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play in Army's first season as a member of the American conference, winning its conference matchups by an average score of 35.5 to 13.3. In his 11th season at the helm of the Black Knights program, Monken holds an 82-57 record at Army, and has the second most coaching wins in Army history, only to legendary Earl "Red" Blaik (121).

Monken has led Army to great success against the other service academies, winning 12 of the last 17 contests between Air Force and Navy, which includes winning six of the last eight vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024), and six of the last nine over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023).

Monken has captured five bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2024) and has led Army to win the Commander in Chief's Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, four times (2017, 2018, 2020, 2023) in the last eight seasons, also retaining the trophy in 2021. Army capped off a magnificent season by finishing with an 8-0 AAC conference record and a 12-2 overall record, the most wins in a season in program history, and tied for the most in service academy history.

In 2018, Monken also received national coaching recognition after an 11-2 campaign, winning the George Munger Award and the Vince Lombardi College Football Coach of the Year Award.