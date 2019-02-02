“I was surprised about how invested the people here are about you being successful and how people will go out of their way to give you what you need.”

“Amazing ... I’m falling in love with the culture of West Point and the hospitality has been amazing,” a very elated Tim Boone told GoBlackKnights.com , when speaking out Friday’s kickoff of his official visit weekend to Army West Point. “Today was mainly looking around the academic side of West Point and tomorrow will be football.”

"By the way, it was a terrific way to see snow for the first time.""

The 5-foot-9, 175 pound cornerback prospect out of Tampa (FL) by the way of Berkeley High School had more to say about day one.

“It was very informative, I got to spend a lot of time getting to know the basics of West Point and also how the team communicates,” shared Boone, whose player-host was Akyah Miranda. “I just got done bowling and playing basketball and those boys are really funny.”

“I enjoyed getting to know the academy from a players point of view and Akyah really showed be things that go beyond the brochure an amazing person.”

“Whatever I expected going into today weren’t high of expectations ... this place truly blew me away,” he added.

Since logging is such a long day, Boone indicated that he hadn’t a real opportunity to debrief with his parents relative their thoughts surrounding the first day of OV activities.

“Not yet really, but I’m sure that will come in the morning [Saturday] over breakfast though,” he said, who we wouldn’t be surprised to him pull the trigger before he and his family leave this weekend’s official visit.

