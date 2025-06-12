TBT - BREAKING NEWS: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Signs Contract Extension

In today’s world of sports—both professional and collegiate—it’s becoming harder and harder to keep track of who’s actually on the roster, thanks to the ever-evolving impact of the transfer portal and NIL deals. But this constant shuffle isn’t limited to just the players.

The coaching carousel has become just as unpredictable. Professional coaches are often dismissed by team owners without much explanation, while others leave on their own terms for a variety of reasons. It’s a similar story in the college ranks, where coaches frequently follow the money. And to be fair, we understand—it’s all about supply and demand in the sports business.

But that quick snapshot is just a Reader’s Digest version of the current climate.

This week’s TBT moment isn’t about what some would call the "chaos" of today. Instead, we’re rewinding to a positive, memorable announcement that was made on September 18, 2023—a moment we were proud to share with our GBK community.