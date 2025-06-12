Published Jun 12, 2025
GBK Podcast with New Army Women’s Basketball HC, Katie Kuester
Joe Iacono
GBK Podcast Host & Analyst



It was back on May 22nd, that it was officially announced that Katie Kuester would be the new Head Coach of Army West Point Women’s Basketball.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Katie’s resume is solid, she is a basketball enthusiast and she comes from a basketball family, but we will stop here and hear from Katie herself, I should took time out of her day to chat with GBK Host, Joe Iacono.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

